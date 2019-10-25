South Korean electronics maker, LG unveiled its ThinQ DualCool Premium Air Conditioner, equipped with health benefits into the Nigerian market on Friday in Ikeja.

The President of the company’s Middle East and Africa operations, Mr James Lee, told reporters at the unveiling of the product that Nigeria is the first country in the Middle East and Africa to receive the product after South Korea.

Lee described the product as a life-changer, due to its health benefits for users, saying that the product has air purification mechanism; is energy-saving, has auto dryer and air dehumidifier as selling points.

According to him, the product will be successful in the Nigerian market, due to successes recorded with other LG products in the country.

”It is the perfect solution to the Nigerian market. It took us two years to study the Nigerian market before developing the air conditioner.

”The products was introduced in the Korea market 14 months ago and then we decided to come to Nigeria because of the viable nature of the market.

”As a global company, LG electronic has come a long way in supporting millions of households with cutting edge technological products.

”Our philosophy to technology and innovative designs has obviously endeared us to our esteemed consumers in Nigeria and all over the world.”

Also speaking, Mr Mohammed Fouani, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Ltd., said that LG had been consistent in producing quality products to meet the yearnings and aspirations of customers.

Fouani said the unveiling of the product signified how much LG loved the Nigerian market and how in turn, Nigerian air condition users loved LG.

”I believe that the new LG DualCool premium floor standing air conditioner will address the needs of our customers, who are health conscious and want a healthy life style.

“The new air conditioner is a solution provider to all worries, especially when you are worried about quality of air you breathe in.

A staff of the company, Mr Olugbenga Olubayo, while presenting the product emphasised the health benefits of the product.

Olubayo said that the air purifier of the product had a sensor, to take care of dust and filters to make the air clean.

He said the product is particularly helpful to asthmatic patients because it would give clean air and in the raining season, take away humidity in the air through its dehumidifier.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that LG is a global innovator in technology and manufacturing with operations in 140 locations around the globe. (NAN)