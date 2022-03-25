From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has assured local government workers that they would soon join their counterparts in the core ministries to enjoy the N30,000 minimum wage.

This is as the Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) threatened that its members can only support any political party that prioritses actualisation of local government autonomy in the 2023 general elections.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Ugwuanyi disclosed this at the 8th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of NULGE, Enugu State chapter, yesterday. Represented by the Commissioner for Labour and Productivity, Uchechukwu Ogbonna, the governor said modalities for the implementation of the new wage was being worked in the local councils. Daily Sun gathered that the state government commenced implementation of the minimum wage in February 2020 but only in the core ministries.

“The state government is solidly behind local government workers to ensure they enjoy what their counterparts are enjoying. With the speed we are working on the implementation, it will not be long before we conclude,” he said.

National President of NULGE, Ambali Olatunji noted that state governments have abused and emasculated local government system to the extent that it now looks like councils were no more the third tier of government. He also stressed that payment of minimum wage would no longer be subjected to further debate in the states, noting that as constitution demands, the council workers in every state should be paid the minimum wage of N30,000 without encumbrances.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“All of us are witnessing systemic decay of the local government system caused by state political actors who are mismanaging the resources of the local councils. This cannot continue. It is as a result of this disconnect between the leaders and the led that most people are agitating in the country,” he declared.

“We, however, state that nobody has the power to temper with tenureship of local governments because the local government councils are the only avenue for development of the country.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“Once we solve the local government problem, we would have solved Nigeria problem. We also want to state that NULGE will not support any political party that does not recognize local government autonomy and a way for local government autonomy is a way for Nigeria.”

In the election that followed, the incumbent NULGE President in the state, Comrade Kenneth Ugwueze was elected unopposed for a second term in office together with 11 other executive committee members.