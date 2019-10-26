Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu has commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) for providing adequate voting materials and for the large turnout of women voters for the state’s local government elections Saturday.

The Governor said that the development demonstrates that Nigeria’s democracy is maturing and waxing stronger.

Bagudu made the remarks on Saturday while speaking with reporters after voting at the Mai Alelu polling unit in Nasarawa ward, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

The Governor, who arrived at the polling unit about 8:36 am, observed the availability of adequate voting materials, the presence of political parties’ agents and a large turnout of women voters, noting with satisfaction that there was calm and order.

“Local Government elections provide the opportunity for the people to make their choice on whom will be their local chairmen, councillors. Today, I came here to vote and I have spent up to 20 minutes here. Since I came here, I observed three things: there is free flow of people coming to vote, there is adequate voting materials, and political agents are all here representing various political parties,” the Governor said.

“All the ingredients are in place, that is to say: all the polling units are organised and there is opportunity for people to come and exercise their franchise… that is the beauty of democracy, and it is laudable.”

Sunday Sun observed a large turnout of voters in the Birnin Kebbi polling units visited. Many voters had gathered at their polling units as earlier as 7:30 am, with voting starting at around 8 am.

The council elections are taking place in 21 local government areas of the state which are organised by the State Independent Electoral Commission.