Chief of Staff, Government House Port Harcourt, Chief Emeka Woke, yesterday, said funds accruable to councils from the federation account is not for payment of workers’ salaries alone.

He said the essence of local government system was to bring government and development to people at the grassroots.

Woke stated this at the flag off the Ukeli Road, Rundele in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Woke, who was former chairman of Emohua council, said it was erroneous for people to assume that all the funds accruable to any local government should be expended on remuneration of staff alone.

According to him, council funds should primarily be targeted at developmental projects in the rural areas.

He said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leadership in Emohua are in support of steps taken by the council chairman, Dr. Chidi Lloyd to rid the council of ghost workers.

He decried attempts to distract the council chairman since he embarked on personnel audit of the LGA.

“Perhaps they do not understand that the statutory allocation that is allocated to Emohua LGA is not for payment of workers’ salaries alone. Those who conceptualised the Nigerian constitution and allowed Nigeria to operate a federal system of government did not make any mistake. The idea is that while the federal government is executing projects that are in the exclusive list, the state government will take those that are their responsibility, the local government is expected to reach out to the people.So, anybody who assumes that the local government allocation is to pay salary of workers, fake and fraudulent people, is wrong. Enough is enough.”