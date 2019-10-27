Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State has commended the State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) for providing adequate voting materials and the large turn- out of women at various polling units.

He noted that development has demonstrated that Nigeria’s democracy is fostering and waxing stronger.

Bagudu stated this on Saturday while speaking with newsmen after he voted at his polling units, Mai Alelu polling unit at Nassarawa ward, Birnin Kebbi.

The Governor who arrived at the polling unit about 8:36 am observed that the availability of voting materials, political parties agents and large turn-out of women prompted electorates to remain calm and orderly.

Everybody has a role to play in fostering our democracy. My party which I belonged to had organised its primary election and even there are Court cases on it. This has shown that there is a true reflection that primary took place.

“ Local Government election provides an opportunity for the people to make their choice on whom will be their chairmanship, councillorship. Today, I came here to vote and I have spent up to 20 minutes here. Since I came here, I observed three things, there is the free flow of people coming to vote, there is an adequate supply of voting materials, and political agents are all here representing various political parties.

All the ingredients are in place, that is to say, all the polling units are organized and there is an opportunity for people who come out to exercise their franchise. Mobilization of people is still going on and I think that is the beauty of democracy and it is laudable».

Sunday Sun observed that there is a large turn-out of electorates in some of the polling units visited within Birnin Kebbi. Many electorates had gathered at polling units as earlier as 7:30 am while the election started around 8 am.

The council’s election is taking place in 21 local government areas of the state and was organised by the State Independent Electoral Commission.