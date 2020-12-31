Fom Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has threatened to drag Kano the state Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) to court for illegal use of its logo in the local government elections slated for January 16, 2021.

The party also objected to the commission’s recognition of some unauthorised candidates who are purporting to be representing the PDP in the same elections.

In a letter to the commission, the PDP recalled that it had expressed in clear and unambiguous manner its intention not to participate in the said elections.

The letter was signed by their counsel, Bashir Yusuf Mohamad of Abdul Karim K Maide & Co.

It, therefore, wondered why the commission would still elect to illegally engage and associate itself with a group of people that had been parading themselves as executive members of the PDP in the state.