From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Bello Dantani and the Personal Assistant (PA) to the Kebbi State Governor, Alhaji Faruq Enabo, have urged the electorates to vote enmass for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates in the forthcoming local government election.

They stated this during the flagg-off of All Progressive Congress (APC) Chairmanship and Councillorship campaign for Birnin Kebbi Local Government Area held in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.

Enabo, while addressing the party supporters at the campaign rally, noted that the current administration has done a lot for the people of the state and therefore,they should reciprocating the gesture by voting for the ruling party’s candidates.

It would recall that the Kebbi State Independent Electoral Commission (KSIEC) had in Nov. 2021 fixed Febuary 5, 2022 as the day for Chairmanship and Councillorship elections across the state.

Enabo who charged members of the party on the need for unity among them, noted that, with team work, the party will recorded an overwhelming victory during the forthcoming election.

According to him, the APC administration in the state led by Governor Bagudu had put a smile on the faces of Kebbi State people through execution of laudable projects. This administration has done all that is needed to the people of Kebbi State particularly Birnin Kebbi. So,we have no reason not to vote for the party.

“As a people, the power is in your hands, you have the ultimate power to choose who to lead you. I urge you to exercise your franchise wisely by voting APC in view of the laudable achievements recorded by His Excellency, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

“I want to use this medium to inform you that the strong opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state has no candidate for Birnin Kebbi Local Government Chairmanship, because the running mate of PDP candidate has defected to APC.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“Going by electoral law, PDP has no candidate as far as this election is concerned,” he said.

Flagging off the campaign, Alhaji Bello Dantani, former Deputy Governor of Kebbi State and former member House of Representatives, encouraged the people of the local government to stand firm and exercise their franchise.

Dantani called on the people to rally round all the APC candidates to pave way for a landslide victory at polls.

In a brief remark, the running mate to PDP Chairmanship candidate in the forthcoming LG elections, Alhaji Faruqu Liman declared that he had defected to APC in view of the laudable achievements recorded by the present governor of the state.

He said: “I want to use this medium to inform this gathering that I have resigned my position as the running mate of PDP candidate vying for Chairmanship position in Birnin Kebbi Local Government and I have joined APC.