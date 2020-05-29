The Police Command in Benue has deployed 5,200 officers for the May 30 local government council polls in the state.

The command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sewuese Anene, disclosed this on Friday in an interview with newsmen.

The PPRO said that the command received a letter from the Benue State Independent Electoral Commission (BSIEC) informing it of the council polls and the need to provide security.

“As a result, we liaise with other security agencies and raised 5,200 personnel for the election.

“They will man the polling units and streets from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

“The restriction of movement from 8:00p.m. to 6:00a.m. as a result of COVID-19 still stands.

“The restriction of movement has not changed.

“The command will give Personal Protective Equipment to the personnel deployed for the election,” she said. (NAN)