By Gabriel Dike

The nation’s Civil Society and some Non-Governmental Organisation (NGOs) on Thursday added their voice against move by the USA and European to force the Federal Government to accept the practice of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender (LGBT) in the country.

The civil society and NGOs at a briefing in Lagos kick against LGBT and the current move by the USA and European countries to arm twist Nigeria and some African countries to accept the practice. They backed the position of the Federal Government and asked the West to keep their aids.

Among the NGOs that supported the position of the Federal Government on the LGBT include Foundation for African Cultural Heritage (FACH), Project for Human Development (PHD), National Association of Catholic Lawyers, Global Pro-life Alliance (GPA), Doctors Health Initiative, Happy Home Foundation, Association of Concerned Mothers, Good Parenting and Youth Empowerment Initiative, Foundation for Marriage and Family and Centre for Corrections and Human Development.

In her address, The Programme Coordinator, The Project for Human Development (PHD), Chinemerem Adibe, revealed that President Joe Biden came up with memorandum titled; Memorandum on Advancing the Human Rights of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex Persons Around the World.

She said the memorandum is threatening the independent and sovereign nation states like Nigeria with severe sanctions, including the use of diplomatic and assistance tools like visa restrictions as well as punitive financial measures to harm the Nigerian people and government for refusing to abide by American laws and values.

Adibe explained that the American threat was over the same sex advocacy which the Nigeria’s National Assembly refused to be cowed and passed the Anti-Gay law.

”Nigeria is a sovereign nation. We have a right as a sovereign nation to decide for ourselves the kind of laws we can enact for ourselves and for our own good. We should reject anything which compromises our territorial sovereignty. No foreign country has a right to interfere in the way we run our country or enact our laws.

”Nigeria is a sovereign nation. We have a right as a sovereign nation to decide for ourselves the kind of laws we can enact for ourselves and for our own good. We should reject anything which compromises our territorial sovereignty. No foreign country has a right to interfere in the way we run our country or enact our laws.”

The programme coordinator of PHD stated that outlawing of LGBT in Nigeria is constitutional and in line with the law passed by the National Assembly.

Sonnie Ekwowusi of PHD and Achike Chude, a public affairs commentator, said the campaign is to save Nigeria and other Africa countries from the quest by USA and European countries to impose the practice of LGBT which is against our culture and tradition.

Ekwowusi said the imposition of LGBT will lead to anarchy and destruction of human society, adding that even if other countries have legalise the practice, it is not bending on Nigeria.

Chude reminded the USA and European countries that Nigerians are interested in good governance, quality education, better economy and provision of social welfare, adding ”let the West invest in education, health and social services.”

A member of PHD, Mr. Chijoke Ezugwu said USA is gradually withdrawing aids from African countries that are against the practice of LGBT.