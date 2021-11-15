The world is heading down the slope and could soon crash off the precipice, expectedly so because morality has been fed to the dogs. We have been inflamed by satanic passion rebelling against Divine.

In fact, the perversion began long ago when Sodom and Gomorrah reinvented sexual orientation and thereby attracted the wrath of God. Today, for lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) have been emboldened by a callous world, trumpeting human rights. Ironically, this world forgets that you must first be human to enjoy the so-called human rights.

What is human in questioning your creator and his purpose for creating you? Where were you when you were being made? However, the truth is that you are His creation and reserved to mould you, as He pleased. So, He made us male and female and assigned us to specific but different uses.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Now we have men and women who want to distort the natural order. The world has been caught in a web of abominable confusion, as men are marrying men and women, women.

This abnormality (Rom. 1:26) has gained much audacity of late regardless that the Lord expressly forbade it and prescribed severe punishment, including death for the guilty, as recorded in Leviticus 20:13.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The new day impudence is mounting, as we approach end of the age. Even the church has been assailed by the evil. It is baffling how eminent clerics encourage this evil in the name of human rights. For instance, Archbishop Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury holds that lesbians and homosexuals and other people of similarly inclined misfits are all members of the Body of Christ and should be tolerated.

Archbishop Welby is supposedly an authority in matters of Christianity but he comes far short in his response to the draft anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in the Ghanaian parliament.

Referring to the 1998 Lambeth Conference Resolution I: 10, he reportedly said: “I am gravely concerned by the draft anti-LGBTQ+ Bill due to be debated by the Ghanaian parliament. I will be speaking with the Archbishop of Ghana in the coming days to discuss the Anglican Church of Ghana’s response to the Bill.”

Whatever the resolution of the Lambeth conference should not have preeminence over the scriptures. Above all, it must not dictate to the continent of Africa how to deal with sexual preferences.

It is such a simple thing to disagree with Welby about gays being members of the body of Christ for the simple reason that a body has rules and regulations guiding it. You lose your membership or rights in any body the moment you start going against its tenets. In fact, contrary to what Welby wants us to believe, Christ declared He did not know the homosexuals though they may claim to be part of Him. He knows His sheep (members of his body) and they know Him, hear His voice and follow Him. It is obvious, therefore, that Christ renounced relationship with such people and dissociates them with His body when He ascribed to them as children of the devil.

Welby is right for, indeed, God’s love is truly unconditional. That is why a sinner becomes a saint unconditionally as if he never sinned once he becomes born again.

When the woman caught in adultery was forgiven, she was charged to go and sin no more. She never returned to her sinful way; the next time she appeared again was at Simeon’s house where she used her tears to wash the feet of Jesus and anointed it with a costly alabaster of oil and was consequently restored. It is the unconditional love of God that makes him ‘wink at the time of ignorance’ but wishes everyone to come to repentance, which gays have not done but are being misguided by the likes of Welby, hiding behind human rights.

If I may ask, what is the sexual orientation of Welby? Is he also gay; if not, why not? Why not his wife and children, and all those non gay LGBT apologists?

Ex-Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, may have his warts but he spoke the mind of Africa as regards this repugnant practice at the 68th United Nations General Assembly at the U.N. headquarters in New York, September 27, 2013.

He raised alarm that gays were a threat to human existence. He criticised countries supporting homosexuality as a human right, describing it as anti-God and manifest evil that is becoming an epidemic, which Africans must fight to end.

Even former US president, Barrack Obama, once threatened former president Goodluck Jonathan’s administration over gay rights. Thank God Jonathan called his bluff.

It is an arduous task to address the touchy unacceptability of LGBT without being misunderstood. For sure, those against homosexuality and lesbianism do not hate those caught in that trap. As a matter of fact, it is out of love for them that they are vehement in their opposition, hoping that their strident cries would jag the misguided ‘brethren’ back to reasonableness.

Many may be making noises in support of the brisk progression of societal stance on same-sex relationships, a forbidden topic in the years gone by, without even considering its multifaceted negative health implications.

Let nobody be deceived; same-sex sexuality is never an acceptable alternative to heterosexual sexuality. It is palpably iniquitous and portends great health risk. This should concern the world more than the human rights of those similarly inclined.

This concern could be viewed from three prisms.

First is spiritual. Obviously, this is an affront on God and if a member of the body of Christ, as Welby canvassed, gays should live to give God pleasure because that is the essence of their creation, as already noted above. Doing contrariwise is to attract God’s wrath meant for the children of disobedience. (Ephesians 5:6)

Second is the threat to continued existence of mankind. After creation, God told man to multiply and replenish the earth. This began with Adam (a man) knowing his wife, Eve (a woman) and she conceived and bore him children, and procreation has thus continued. There is no record of God moulding any other man from the dust since the Adam experience. Therefore, deferring to the nagging same sex campaign is to put all humanity in danger of imminent extinction. Because in the absence of further multiplication, which is only possible through sexual intercourse between a man and a woman, not man with man or woman with woman.

So, when people are talking about human rights of gay people, they should also consider that such rights endanger the entire humanity. Why would they be armed with rights that would destroy everyone else? This is akin to issuing a gun licence to a mad man and dropping him off at a market square with a loaded AK47.

Thirdly, homosexual practice is prone to health risks. The world has been contending with different sorts of diseases for some time now. Some of these diseases are traceable to the same-sex relationships and its multiplier effects.

For example: Data presented at the U.S. Centre for Disease Control and Prevention’s 2010 National STD Prevention Conference showed the rate of new HIV diagnoses among men who have sex with men (MSM) was over 44 times that of other men and more than 40 times that of women. The rate of primary and secondary syphilis among MSM was over 46 times that of other men and more than 71 times that of women.

The CDC also warns: “Men who have sex with men (MSM) are at elevated risk for certain sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). . . Approximately 15%–25% of all new Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infections in the United States are among MSM.”

Also, a 2011 study published in the journal Cancer found gay men demonstrating 1.9 times the odds of reporting a cancer than heterosexual men.

The Netherlands Mental Health Survey and Incidence Study (NEMESIS) revealed that “people with same-sex sexual behaviour are at greater risk for psychiatric disorders.”

The greatest risk homosexuality poses is its inherent potency to push humanity out of existence. It is unhelpful to wrongly label those opposed to LGBT as haters and bigots or homophobes, which they are not. Rather they are concerned with creating a sexually saner society as ordained by the Almighty God and preserving humanity from self-destruction.

All well meaning people should rise up and call the spade by its name: Homosexuality and lesbianism is not a human right because it is anti-humanity.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .