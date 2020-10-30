With the unveiling of LG’s most advanced innovation in laundry-the Artificial Intelligent Direct Drive™ (AI DD), the new LG washers are capable of delivering thorough, and yet gentle cleaning by determining the weight and fabric characteristics of each load to deliver faster and better laundry results.

The AI DD washer builds on 20 years of advancements in LG’s ground-breaking Direct Drive motor, which delivers both effectiveness and efficiency. The brand’s new washing machine not only detects the volume and weight of each unique laundry load but also uses AI and advanced sensors to identify fabric types in each load. Using deep learning technology, the washer then compares this information against 20 thousand data points related to washer usage to set the optimal setting for the best results, improving cleaning and extending the life of garments by 18 percent.

LG’s most intelligent washer is able to detect a mixed load of t-shirts and pants (different from bedding and delicate) and program the wash cycle to use customized motions, temperatures and times for the best wash. And LG’s new user-friendly dispense feature takes the guesswork out of detergent dosage by automatically adding the exact amount of liquid detergent and fabric softener customized for each load size at optimal times during the wash cycle for improved results. And when it comes to drying, the new LG Smart Pairing feature automatically sends the optimal dryer setting for each load directly to the compatible LG dryer for the best results every time.

To further enhance the laundry experience, the AI DD washing machine supports LG Proactive Customer Care – a smart customer solution that leverages advanced AI to deliver peace of mind and enhanced customer satisfaction, along with improved product performance and longevity. The service can immediately alert users to potential problems before they occur, expedite repairs when they are needed and offer useful maintenance tips to keep LG appliances performing their best.