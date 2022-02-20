“Yes, it’s me kitten” Rick said, calling me his pet name for me derived from Catherine, my English name. The view was breath taking. It was one of my best outings ever to date. Rick set out himself to be charming and sweet, we had a great time. We are back to Lagos and the roller coaster lifestyle. As always work had piled up. I looked at my desk in despair.

Reality hit me like a lightning bolt; I had less than two weeks to wrap up some of these documents I was working on. “Debbie,” I yelled in frustration as I picked up the phone after it rang again for the umpteenth time. “Yes,” I snarled into the mouth piece forgetting to be civil. “My oh my, someone is in a grumpy mood today,” I heard Jasmine say laughing over the phone.

We are meant to meet tonight but its good she called because I have to take a rain check on our outing. I explained curtly to Jasmine my reasons for not being able to make the hangout and that is when she reminded me that we were to discuss a shelter for the abused women who attend Warien Rose Foundation’s Domestic Violence Anonymous Support Group Meetings every month and that we couldn’t continue fixing them up in people’s homes.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

Wow, I forgot. I hurriedly wrapped up for the day, again forgetting why I called Debbie my Secretary. When she came I just shoved some of the new files on my table in her hands and asked her to distribute them amongst the new wigs (new Lawyers) with a stern warning to study the files assigned to them and tell me in the morning what they feel will be the best approach.

I walked out tiredly after a very busy day only to walk right into Dennis. “Dennis?” I exclaimed in surprise, what are you doing here? “I am here on a rescue mission,” he said with a smug smile and right after that you need to tell me where you disappeared to the last three days,” he concluded with a lopside grin. “Rescue mission?” I asked puzzled. “Yes, Jasmine called to say you are swamped with work and you guys have a crucial Meeting tonight concerning the abused women and the shelter Warien Rose Foundation wants to build for them.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

So I have popped in to see if you need to pick my brains concerning any of the Matters you have in Court or any new ones,” he concluded with a smile. Bless Jasmine, she always has known how to care for me and proffer solutions. “Thank you Dennis, I will answer all your questions but before I do I appreciate your concern for our building project in Warien Rose Foundation. First, thank you for offering to help with my files but no thanks.

I have pretty much wrapped things up and for your second question, I am surprised you didn’t ask Jasmine where I was the last few days,” I said laughing and suddenly feeling carefree. It is a nice feeling knowing I have such amazing friends. “Actually I did, did you have a good time? Was it just the five musketeers or were there others?” Dennis asked casually; his pensive mood and tense response giving away his displeasure at the thought of me being in the company of another man. “Actually we were the only ones there,” I lied fingers crossed behind me and remembering my childhood song, under my breath I chanted ‘liar, liar pants on fire’.

Dennis looked at me like he could see inside my soul. I am sure he knew I was lying but he didn’t pursue it. He offered to drop me home but I declined. Out of guilt I agreed to have dinner with him the following week to ‘celebrate the New Year’. As the Driver took me home that night my mind wandered back to the picnic we had at the peak of Olumo Rock; I could still smell his fragrance as he leaned over to take a platter of cheese. I felt a chill down my spine; I couldn’t tell if it was as a result of his nearness or because the place suddenly felt chilly and eerie. My ringing phone jolted me to the present. Talk of the devil or saint?