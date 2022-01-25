An Abia State High Court sitting at Umunneochi and presided over by Justice Benson Anya has restrained a member of Abia State House of Assembly, Obinna Ichita, from further publishing defamatory statements against Izuchukwu Onwughara and Abia State government.

Onwughara is a civil servant in Abia State Ministry of Environment, Umuahia and also the Project Coordinator, Nigeria Erosion and Watershed Management Project (NEWMAP) in Abia State Government.

In his statement of claim, Onwughara said by virtue of his position in Abia State, he is accountable to Abia State government for all monies received from the World Bank for developmental projects in the state.

He also confirmed that the several statements published by Ichita on his Facebook wall alleging that Abia State received $56.4 million from World Bank for road construction and other projects in Aba and that Abia State government received a share of $800 million allegedly brought by World Bank to be shared to states who would in turn share the money to their citizens as Conditional Cash Transfer, et cetera, are all false statements and defamatory.

He said the publications exposes him and Abia State Government to ridicule, hate and harassment from members of the public.

Onwughara is claiming the sum of N5 billion as damages against Ichita, a member of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), for libel and a written apology, amongst others.

The case was adjourned to February 11, 2022.