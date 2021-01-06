From Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

The former speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Terkimbi Ikyange, was not present in court on Wednesday as a result of ill-health, his counsel said.

Ikyange was supposed to appear before a Makurdi High Court on Wednesday after Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom dragged him to court for libel over his comments at a press conference on July 30, 2018.

Ikyange, in the press conference, accused the governor of deducting N50 million monthly from each of the 23 Local Government Areas of the state and the same amount amounted to the tune of N33 billion.

Governor Ortom had closed his case against the former Speaker at the last sitting, paving the way for Ikyange to enter his defence.

However, when the case came up, the counsel to Ikyange, Sunday Akor informed the court that his client was not in court due to ill health.

Apologising for Ikyange’s absence, Akor asked for another date to enable him to open his defence.

On his part, the counsel to Governor Ortom, Samuel Irabor, did not object to the plea for another date.

After hearing from both sides, the trial Judge, Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, accordingly adjourned the case to February 5, for Ikyange to enter his defence.