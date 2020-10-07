Tony Osauzo, Benin

Chairman, Edo All Progressives Congress (APC) Media Campaign Council, Mr John Mayaki, has denied authorising any form of defamatory publication or libelous material against Mike Igini, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner in charge of Akwa-Ibom State.

Igini had on Monday instituted a N10 billion libel suit against David Imuse, factional chairman of APC in Edo and John Mayaki.

But Mayaki in a letter by his Solicitor, A I. Osarenkhoe, and addressed to Counsel to Igini, Clement Onwuenwunor, denied responsibility and liability the for alleged libelous publications.

Part of the letter read: “Our client did not publish and did not authorise anybody to publish any allegedly defamatory or libelous material on page 4 of the Sunday Vanguard of August 30, 2020.

“Or in any other medium or at any other date against your client.

“Our client denies responsibility and liability to your client in the terms demanded by you on behalf of your client in your letter under reference.

“Consequently, we suggest that you advise your client against embarking on any fruitless legal journey.”