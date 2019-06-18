The Executive Vice Chairman of Alpha Africa Advisory, Mr. Mustafa Chike-Obi, has called on the Federal Government to liberalise the power sector for profitability and attract over $30 billion investments in three years.

Chike-Obi stated this Monday in Lagos at the monthly capacity building forum of the Finance Correspondents Association of Nigeria (FICAN).

According to him, if the power business is made profitable, whereby tariff on electricity is removed and power companies allowed to sell at market determined price, it would attract $30 billion worth of power sector investments in three years. He explained that in some places, residents get about 90 per cent of power supply and they are paying roughly N50 or N60 per kilowatt hour, for instance. He said a power generating set costs about N160 per kilowatt hour with its attendant inconveniences.