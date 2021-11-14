By Bolaji Okunola

The Super Eagles of Nigeria, yesterday, earned a 2-0 victory over the Lone Star of Liberia at the Grande de Tanger Stadium in Morocco.

Gernot Rohr setup an attacking minded lineup featuring Victor Osimhen, Kelechi Iheanacho, and Alex Iwobi.

However, the Eagles needed two penalties from Osimhen and Musa to put themselves one point away from a playoff round spot.

The Napoli striker via penalty opened the goal account in the 15th minute after which team captain, Musa doubled the lead from the spot with an additional four minutes left.

Having grabbed the maximum points, the three time African champions will on Tuesday wrap up their 2nd round qualification series at home to Cape Verde.

The much anticipated duel scheduled for Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos will see Nigeria aiming for a point in order to scale through to the final round stage billed for March, 2022.

Going by the victory, Nigeria now leads the log with 12 points in five, while table chaser, Cape Verde maintains 2nd with 10 points. And the team with the highest points on Tuesday will emerge as the group’s qualifier.

