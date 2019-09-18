At least 27 people, many of them children, have been killed in a fire at a boarding school in a suburb of the Liberian capital Monrovia.

The fire is believed to have broken out in the early hours of the morning, when Koranic school students were sleeping in a building near their mosque.

Police have told the BBC they are still looking for bodies in the building, in the Paynesville area.

President George Weah has visited the scene and expressed his condolences.

My prayers go out to the families of the children that died last night in Paynesville City; as a result of a deadly fire that engulfed their school building. This is a tough time for the families of the victims and all of Liberia. Deepest condolences go out to the bereaved The president’s spokesman said Mr Weah would attend funerals later on Wednesday

Police spokesman Moses Carter told Reuters news agency that the fire was caused by an electrical problem, but investigations are continuing.

Eyewitness Pastor Emmanuel Herbert told the BBC that he woke up to sounds of the fire and raised the alarm.

“When I looked through the window, I saw the whole place blazing with fire,” he told the BBC.

But he said he could not get into the building because there was only one entrance, which was blocked.

Image caption Large crowds gathered near the school in the wake of the disaster

Officials told AFP news agency that the victims were 10 years old and above.

Our correspondent Jonathan Paye-Layleh reports that Red Cross ambulances have already taken bodies away from the scene.

He adds large crowds gathered near the school in the wake of the disaster, and people wailed and wept as the ambulances tried to get through.