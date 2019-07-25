Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Friday receive “The Grand Cordon of the Knighthood of Venerable Order of the Pioneers,” the Republic of Liberia’s highest national honour.

The Nigerian president will be among other distinguished guests and world leaders at the 172nd Independence Anniversary celebrations of the West African country holding at the capital, Monrovia.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said that the award is presented by the government of Liberia for outstanding and distinguished service in international affairs, government, religion, art, science or commerce, and also for singular acts of philanthropy and deeds of heroism and valour.

President Buhari will be accompanied by Governors Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq of Kwara and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe States, as well as the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Mustapha Sulaiman, and other top government officials.

The President will return to Abuja on Friday.