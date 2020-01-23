Liberia will prove to the boogie team and unlikely dark horse in her 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying group according to former general secretary of the LFA Borsay Yanqueh. Liberia was drawn in Group C along with three times African Champions; Nigeria, Cape Verde and the Central African Republic in a ceremony held in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Liberia had never qualified for the FIFA World Cup, but under current Manager, Peter Butler, the Lone Stars can upset the apple cart and reach the finals which would be hosted by Qatar according to Yanqueh.

The former FA Scribe, who served in the Liberia FA under the former President Musa Bility, insisted there’s been a massive transformation in the team.