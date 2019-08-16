Liberian artiste, philanthropist and Daar Music Global sign-on, Kanvee Adams, is poised to embark on a tour of Africa. This is coming after hitting the Nigerian music scene with her spanking new gospel album, Hosana.

Produced by MasterKraft with videos directed by Paul Gambit, the album parades tracks like Mama Reloaded and Daily Prayer among others. The unveiling of both Adams and her label, Daar Music Global was held recently in Lagos and Abuja respectively.

“I’m really excited at the moment. Hosana, my new album is out and making waves with three new videos. However, I am set to go on a nationwide and continental tour where I will create awareness for the album,” the musician said.

On her philanthropic work, Adams, who is also the founder, Kanvee Adams International Ministries Inc., has provided scholarships, foods and clothing for more than 75 less-fortunate children in Liberia.

Since she embraced the limelight in the early 2000 with her debut, Be Like Joe, the gospel superstar has gone ahead to produce other smash hits and has won numerous awards.