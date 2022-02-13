From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The President of Liberia, Dr George Manneh Weah, has conferred the award of “Distinguished Service Order of the Republic of Liberia” on some senior officers of the Nigerian Army in recognition of their outstanding contribution to the growth and development of the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL).

President Weah made the presentation during the 65th Armed Forces of Liberia Day Celebration held on Friday, January 11, at the Barclay Training Centre, Camp Johnson Road, Monrovia, Liberia.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, who made this known, said the president While presenting the award, said that at every celebration of the Armed Forces of Liberia Day, the government recognizes and awards the” Distinguished Service Order” to individuals whose outstanding contribution have significantly impacted on the growth and development of the Armed Forces of Liberia, the nation and humanity.

‘As the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Liberia, it is pleasing to duly recognize and congratulate this year’s Distinguished Service Order Award recipients,’ he said.

‘The award is in recognition of their Service to Liberia, which has brought honour upon these gentlemen officers.’