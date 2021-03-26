From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Liberian President, George Weah; Prof Dani Rodrik; and Mohamed Yayha of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), are some of the confirmed speakers to take the stage at the 12th Annual Bola Tinubu Colloquium taking place virtually on Monday, 29th March 2021 to celebrate the birthday of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The 2021 Colloquium will focus on peace-building and national cohesion as a tool for growth and prosperity in Nigeria. The theme will look at these issues in the light of contemporary incidents and commentaries in the public space with ethnic and religious dimensions.

According to a statement released yesterday by the organizers, “the objective is to explore the implications of violent conflicts and innovative strategies for sustaining peace in a heterogeneous society with multi-ethnic groups, such as Nigeria.

“Dani Rodrik is the Ford Foundation Professor of International Political Economy at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government.

“He is currently President-Elect of the International Economic Association and Co-Director of Economics for Inclusive Prosperity. He is an economist whose research revolves around globalisation, economic growth and development, and political economy.

“His current work focuses on how to create more inclusive economies in developed and developing societies.

“The professor will deliver the keynote address titled: ‘Where Can Growth Go? The Social Conflict Push.’ He will speak along the line of his thoughts as promoted in his work, ‘Where did all the Growth Go? External Shocks, Social Conflict, and Growth Collapses.’

“He postulates that domestic social conflicts are key to understanding why growth rates lack persistence and why so many countries have experienced a growth collapse since the mid-1970s.”

“In addition, His Excellency, Dr George Weah, will also be speaking on the tenuous nature of rebuilding a country after brutal civil wars, emphasizing the importance of national reconciliation, trust-building for the forging of national cohesion and unity well as bringing a country back from the brink.

“The Bola Tinubu Colloquium is a unique event for sharing knowledge, experiences, and information around socio-economic issues and addressing Nigeria’s common governance challenges.

“For the last 12 years, the Colloquium has played a crucial role in strengthening rational decision-making within Nigeria’s political and social spheres. The Colloquium is convened every year with a theme relevant to Nigeria’s issues at the time and focused on her socio-economic pulse.”