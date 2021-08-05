With a 2018 report by the World Poverty Clock showing that 86.9 million Nigerians live in extreme poverty, Nigeria has since been labelled the poverty capital of the world. This figure, however, is said to represent nearly 50 per cent of Nigeria’s estimated 180 million population, hence, calls for dire solutions.

It was in an effort to alter this worrisome estimate that The Liberty Family Foundation (LFF) – a private family foundation in the USA founded by business entrepreneur, Michael Liberty – sought to seek out a partnership with The Candlelight Foundation. The partnership was marked by an initial donation of $6,500 along with a pledge to raise funds to help support existing programmes. Now a successful entrepreneur in technologies and other areas, Mr. Liberty has never forgotten his very humble beginnings and has strived every step of the way to support others through difficult times. His focus now is the humanitarian crisis in Nigeria.

As noted in a media statement issued to newsmen recently, The LFF set out to assist existing humanitarian organisations in Lagos to help positively impact the circumstances of many and to inspire other civic leaders around the world to do the same.

The goal of The Candlelight Foundation and The LFF partnership is to further expand upon existing programmes and launch new vocational ones to create even more positive changes in the lives of the patrons. The Liberty Family Foundation is excited to embark on this partnership with The Candlelight Foundation and have recently named Ms. Esther Bankole as their Programme Director of current and future projects in the region.

Commending the donor, the Executive Director of The Candlelight Foundation, Ms. Uzoamaka Okeke, highlighted: “We appreciate The Liberty Family Foundation for this kind support; it will go a long way in helping us achieve our cause. We hope that in the near future, their plans to partner with us will be solidified and we can further make our community better, starting with one life at a time.”

