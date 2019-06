The Amiable Tabernacle Church of God, also known as Dominion Chapel, is set for its periodical programme billed to begin in July 1 at 5:00pm, to span 11 days, ending July 11, 2019, at 2, Yusuf Oyero/30, Demunrin Street, Agboyi/Ketu Local Council, Lagos State.

The theme is “Liberty,” from 2 Corinthians 3:17, from at 6pm to 8pm daily. The host, Pastor Haruna Lanre Mohammed, said, God, in his infinite mercy, will liberate all attendees and place them on the right footing.