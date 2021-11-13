From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the famous media consortium of Liberty television, radio and newspaper, Alhaji Tijjani Ramallan, have been voted Entrepreneur of the Year 2021 by Politics Today, an online newspaper.

Politics Today Editor-in-Chief Nasir Dambatta, in a statement shortly after the presentation of the award to Alhaji Tijjani Ramallan, said the recognition of Alhaji Ramallan’s was premised on his ability to successfully run a newspaper, television and radio channels, providing jobs to Nigerians despite the tough odds confronting the media industry in today’s Nigeria.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

Responding, the Ataar Communications CEO said he dedicated the award to all his staff on the electronic and print media sections for their hard work and professionalism while noting that the award was an inspiration for him as an entrepreneur to continue to do more in deepening democracy and enlightenment of the citizenry on socio-political, economic fronts, amongst others.

Politics Today‘s management in the statement also described Ramallan as “the Lion of Northern print and electronic media business and a living example of media consortium manager upholding the values of professional integrity for national rebirth”.

Setup your own platform that allows you to earn a minimum of ₦100,000 daily, payments are in US dollars, 100% legitimate .Click here to start now .

The award, according to Dambatta, was part of activities marking the second anniversary of the online newspaper, ‘a niche publication for political news and analysis only.’

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .