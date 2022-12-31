By Henry Akubuiro

The stage is set for the official opening and first graduation ceremony of Marama Skill Acquisition Centre, Marama, built by Bura Women Development Association (Budwa).

In a letter informing Dr. Usman of the event, which holds today in Marama in Hawul Local Government Area of Borno State, the Abuja chapter of the association informed him that the centre, which took off two years ago and graduated the first set of seven trainees in five different skills, planned also to raise funds to sustain the project.

The letter, signed by Mrs Hyeini Bulus Zoaka, the association’s secretary, noted, in addition: “As a further way to show appreciation, we are naming the library of the centre ‘Dr Bukar Usman Library.

Dr. Usman, who has already accepted the honour, in a letter dated December 21, 2022, thanked the Bura Women Association in naming the library after him, adding, “The Skill Acquisition Project established through the initiative of Bura Women is indeed commendable and a prude to our community worthy of every support.” The event kicks off at 12 noon today.