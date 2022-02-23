From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), have evacuated 159 Nigerians stranded in Libya.

The Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya, disclosed the development in a statement signed by its Charge d’Affairs, Mr Kabiru Musa.

Musa stated that the stranded migrants were evacuated yesterday (Wednesday) through IOM Flight UZ 0189 MJI in fulfillment of the Federal Government’s committment to ensure that no citizen of Nigeria was left stranded abroad.

Musa further said the evacuated Nigerians were expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

He explained that among the returnees were men, women, and children who were either stranded or rescued victims of human trafficking.

“As you can see, the Nigerian Government is not resting on its oars in ensuring that stranded Nigerians in Libya who are willing to return home are assisted to safe return.

“The Nigerian Mission in Libya, under the directive of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the assistance of the IOM, has continued to carry out the voluntary repatriation of stranded Nigerians in Libya.

“Libya, being a transit country enroute to Europe, plays host to thousands of irregular migrants who get stuck in their journey.

“The Nigerian Government has pledged to ensure they are repatriated safely and reintegrated into the society upon return and this exercise today is in fulfilment of our government’s promise.

“The Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, with the support of IOM, will continue to render necessary consular assistance to Nigerians facing difficulties in Libya and will ensure their safe return home,” Musa said.

Musa further disclosed that another batch of migrants would be repatriated to the country on March 1, 2022.