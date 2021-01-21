A whopping 1.27 billion dinars or about US$284 million was devoted to the fight against the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in 2020, the Libyan Central Bank (LCB) announced on Wednesday.

In a statement on revenues and expenditure during the period between 1 January and 31 December, 2020, the Central bank said in Tripoli that the total financial envelope of 1.27 billion dinars devoted to the fight against the pandemic did not correspond with the expenditure of the fourth chapter related to emoluments.

The Central bank estimated the total bills submitted by the Finance ministry of the Government of National Accord to fight against the coronavirus pandemic up to November at about 1.069 billion dinars.

According to the bank’s data, “the envelope is shared as follows: US$632 million allocated to the ministry of Health, 50 million dinars to municipalities and local councils, 95 million dinars for the military medicine equipment, US$35 million for ambulance and emergency services, 151 million dinars for the medical supply system, 44 million dinars for Libyan embassies and consulates abroad and 22 million for the Education ministry”.

Libya currently has 111,124 confirmed coronavirus infections, including 20,479 still active, 88,930 recoveries and 1,715 deaths since the appearance of the pandemic in March.

(PANA/NAN)