Forces backing Libya’s unity government battled to push back an offensive by strongman Khalifa Haftar yesterday as his troops approached the gates of Tripoli after air raids overnight.

Haftar’s self-proclaimed Libyan National Army, galvanised by victories in its eastern stronghold and in the country’s desert south, announced an offensive early this month to seize the capital from the United Nations-recognised administration of Fayez al-Sarraj.

But his forces have faced fierce resistance from armed groups backing the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), including powerful factions from the western city of Misrata. The bloodshed has derailed efforts to bring peace to a country where jihadists and people smugglers have exploited the chaos unleashed by the NATO-backed overthrow of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011.

Pope Francis, delivering his traditional Easter message, called for an end to “conflict and bloodshed” that was killing “defenceless people” in Libya. “I urge the parties involved to choose dialogue over force and to avoid reopening wounds left by a decade of conflicts and political instability,” he said.

At least 227 people have been killed since Haftar’s forces launched their offensive, the World Health Organization said Sunday, adding that a further 1,128 have been wounded. Clashes intensified at the weekend when forces loyal to the GNA announced a counter-attack.

“We have launched a new phase of attack. Orders were given early this morning to advance and gain ground,” said Mustafa al-Mejii, a spokesman for GNA forces.

Sustained rocket and shellfire could be heard in several districts of Tripoli at the weekend, after several days of less intense fighting and stalemate on the ground. Explosions were heard from the city centre overnight, and some witnesses reported air strikes.