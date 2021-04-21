(Xinhua/NAN)

Libya’s Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah met with visiting Egyptian counterpart Mostafa Madbouly on Tuesday to discuss boosting bilateral cooperation.

The two officials talked about regional and international issues of mutual concern, and agreed on the importance of enhancing political coordination and consultation on such issues.

This is contained in a statement by the Libyan government’s information office.

According to the statement, they also discussed other issues, including resuming the Egyptian embassy’s operation in Tripoli, facilitating the people’s movement, supporting trade, and starting direct flights between the two countries.

The statement said the two sides signed a number of partnership agreements in various fields, particularly electricity, communication, infrastructure, technical cooperation, and investment.

“Political, economic and security circumstances in the region require strategic partnerships in various areas so that we can be real partners in development,” Dbeibah said.

Madbouly reaffirmed Egypt’s support for Libya, including the unity of Libyan institutions, Libya’s development, and national reconciliation.

The two officials also stressed the need of holding the 11th session of the Higher Joint Egyptian-Libyan Committee, and completing the procedures for the cooperation agreements between the two countries, the statement revealed.

Dbeibah’s Government of National Unity was selected by the UN-backed Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), ending years of political division in Libya.

The government’s main task is to prepare for the upcoming elections later this year as agreed by the LPDF.