The Libyan National High Electoral Commission (HNEC) on Friday discussed with the chairmen of boards of electoral departments of the Commission in all Libyan regions preparations for the general election due in December next year, an official source said in Tripoli, the Libyan capital.

The managing director of the HNEC, Yahya al-Jadid, met with more than 20 participants via the Zoom technology to discuss obstacles, challenges and the means to overcome them.

In a statement, the commission said al-Jadid underlined “the importance of that communication between the general department and its offices, in light of the developments of the political process and tasks awaiting the commission”.

He stressed the need for concerted efforts to raise the level of preparation and address the potential needs and obstacles.

The chiefs of office reviewed the need to procure office materials and to resolve the obstacles linked to the administrative aspect and the state of preparation of the commission.

The HNEC heads the electoral department which in turn counts 24 offices shared in all Libyan regions charged with implementing the electoral process, each within its electoral area.

The participants in the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum held on 9-15 November in Tunis, under the aegis of the UN Support Mission in Libya, agreed on a roadmap setting a transitional period and the date for the presidential and parliamentary elections for 24 December 2021. (PANA/NAN)