(Xinhua/NAN)

Libya’s UN-backed government forces said on Tuesday that they have launched airstrikes against the rival eastern-based army near the city of Sirte, some 450 kilometres east of the capital Tripoli.

‘The air force, on Monday, launched four airstrikes in Arwagha road, south of Sirte, destroying two military vehicles, an ammunition vehicle and a fuel vehicle supporting the terrorist militias of Haftar (commander of the eastern-based army),’ Mohamed Gonono, spokesman of the UN-backed government’s forces, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airstrikes killed and injured five soldiers of the eastern-based army, the statement said.

The eastern-based army has been leading a military campaign in and around Tripoli since April 2019 in an attempt to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The fighting has killed and injured thousands of people and forced more than 150,000 to flee their homes.

On Monday, the UN-backed government announced that it has taken over a major airbase from the rival eastern-based army in southwestern Libya.