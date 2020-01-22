The forces of Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday attacked the only operational airport in Tripoli in a breach of a shaky ceasefire.

A military spokesman for the rival UN-backed government, Mohamed Gnounou who made this known in an online statement, said: “Six rockets struck Mitiga airport in central Tripoli.

“This is a blatant threat to air navigation, and marks a new and repeated violation of the ceasefire.’’

The official did not report casualties or damage.

A ceasefire, called by Russia and Turkey, has been in effect since Jan. 12 in and around Tripoli, the target of a months-long campaign by Haftar’s forces.

Both sides have since traded accusations of breaches.

Wednesday’s alleged attack came amid global efforts to turn the ceasefire between Libya’s warring sides into a durable truce.

On Sunday, international leaders gathered in Berlin and vowed to uphold a UN arms embargo and end military support for Libya’s warring factions in an attempt to halt the country’s long-running conflict.

At the Berlin conference, world powers also agreed to set up a so-called International Follow-Up Committee, which is scheduled to meet for the first time in the German capital in mid-February.

Libya has been in turmoil since the 2011 overthrow of dictator Moamer Gaddafi and has become a battleground for rival proxy forces.

The oil-rich country has two competing administrations: the Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli and supported by the UN, and the Haftar-allied government based in the eastern city of Tobruk.

In April, Haftar ordered his eastern-based forces to seize Tripoli from the rival GNA. (dpa/NAN)