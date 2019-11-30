Kate Halim

It is common for people to lie to their partners about different things. Some men lie about their financial standing just to impress women while some women lie to men about what they want so that they can remain in the relationship.

If you claim to have never lied to your partner while in a relationship, chances are, you are lying. From little white lies that may not have repercussions to heavy lies that tear couples apart and leave the relationship in ruins.

The men and women below revealed some of the lies they told their partners.

Fidelia: I lied about remembering his birthday

I lied about remembering his birthday. I would forget his birthday, over and over again. It would casually come up in conversation and he would be like, ‘You remember when my birthday is, right?’ and I would just nod and say yes of course.’ He eventually realized I had no idea.

I could never remember it for some reason. That was how our relationship slowly came to an end. I am not good with dates and numbers but my ex loves to remember things so that we could celebrate together. He felt I didn’t love him enough to remember his birthday. I tried explaining myself to him but he was adamant about continuing our relationship. We broke up after two years. I loved him in my way though.

Jennifer: I lied about loving his hobbies

I pretended to be into his hobbies. It is one of the things I am good at. Whenever I meet a new guy, I ask him about his hobbies and when he tells me, I pretend to love it too. I do that because I have come to realize many Nigerian men love to hang around ladies who love their hobbies.

But as time went by, he noticed that I didn’t know anything about his hobbies. He was disappointed and told me so. One day, he told me that I lied to him and he didn’t like it. I begged him to forgive me and gave him my reasons.

Even though he forgave me, our relationship somehow ended. Whenever something happened, he would ask me if I was lying or saying the truth. I was frustrated most of the time having to swear that I was telling the truth. It made things between us just fizzled out. I’m glad I don’t have to be enthusiastic anymore about things I don’t like just to please a man.

Godwin: I was broke but lied to her about paying for our accommodation

We were in different states and had been dating for almost a year when she said she would be attending a wedding in the state where I work and live.

The plan was that she would arrive a day earlier so that we would spend the day together before the wedding would take place. I told her I had taken care of the accommodations when I didn’t. I boasted of paying for the hotel reservation for three days when I paid for only a day.

That little white lie ruined my relationship because she was forced to pay for the remaining two nights as I essentially left her with the bill and it’s one of my biggest regrets. I was broke at the time but I really wanted to see her, I should have come clean.

I still miss her because we broke up after that incident. She said that I was not trustworthy and unreliable and she is right. I heard she’s getting married next year and I can’t even congratulate her because she blocked my number and also blocked on social media.

Akintayo: I lied that sex with her was satisfying

The biggest lie I ever told my ex was that the sex with her was satisfying. The truth was, we spent years working to make things more exciting sexually but ultimately, we lacked any chemistry ― something that’s just not possible to create from scratch.

Whenever she asked me if I felt good after we had sex, I would say yes but deep down, I didn’t know how to tell her that I don’t enjoy sex with her because she was so conservative about some things. I loved her but we broke up when I couldn’t take it anymore.

Angela: I lied about our fading chemistry

There was a point in our relationship when the chemistry between us started to fade. He asked me if there was anything that he could do to bring back my feelings for him. I lied and told him that I was okay with us and that there was nothing he should worry about.

A few weeks later, I walked away from his life without giving him the proper closure he deserved. I got scared that I would feel stuck if I stayed with him and I thought it would hurt less if I left quietly. I was wrong. I left him heartbroken. He even attempted suicide because I broke up with him without giving him a reason.

Iyabo: I told him I didn’t get his texts

While away on a beach with some of my close friends, I received some texts from my boyfriend. I liked the guy but I also wanted to relax and take in my amazing surroundings. So, I decided not to respond.

Later that night, we spoke on the phone and he asked if I had received his texts. I told him I hadn’t, that the phone was clearly not working. He refused to give up on texting. I called when it worked for me and I enjoyed a peaceful relationship for a while until he discovered I was lying to him about not receiving his texts.

Patricia: I lied to my ex husband about not wanting a separation

I told my ex husband that I didn’t want a separation which was lie. I was slowly losing myself while we were married. I kept telling myself things would get better, but it was obvious they weren’t. I chose not to see the reality but to look for the fantasy. I suppose the first lie I told was to me about holding on to a loveless marriage because of what people will say. I tried to hold on to the marriage for over two years but in the end, we went our separate ways.

Alex: I lied about being committed to my girlfriend

The biggest lie I have told in relationship is that I was all in and completely committed to it while I slowly withdrew and became a thin wisp of myself. I think this is the biggest lie we can tell, because it is a full-bodied lie that we are not only telling the other but we are telling ourselves.

I feel sad when I remember what I did to that lady. She was nothing but nice, loving and loyal to me. She had my interest at heart but I wasn’t into her. And instead of telling her, I kept reassuring her that I loved her too.

Irene: I lied about the number of men I have been intimate with in my life

I once dated a guy who asked me how many men I had been with and I said three. When he probed me further, I stood my ground and mentioned only three names when in reality, I have been intimate with over six guys.

I don’t want the truth of the number of men I have had sex with jeopardize my chances of getting married. Some girls don’t know that if you tell a man the truth about the number of men you have had sex with; they will start seeing you as a whore.

To my boyfriend, I am a good girl. I will keep things that way. That is the best way to deal with men who think they are entitled to marrying good girls when they are indeed bad boys.