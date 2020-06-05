Rita Okoye

South African based Nigerian model and Entertainer, Nwaejike Chiamaka Gina better known as Laura Barbie Iv has averred that the entertainment industry will bounce back after Covid-19 is put to rest.

According to the beautiful model, every crisis has within it seeds of opportunities.

“The first thing I will say is that it is an unfortunate pandemic. However, for every crisis, arises opportunities. The entertainment industry will bounce back when COVID-19 is put to rest. It shall be more innovative. Entertainers would have found and acquainted themselves with tech focused ways of doing their businesses. I would say that the virus is not here to stay. Entertainment is,” she told Daily Sun.

Meanwhile, for Laura Barbie Iv she hasn’t given up on her set goals for 2020 despite the emergence of the dreaded pandemic.

She says, “ I’m very much looking forward to seeing what 2020 will have in store in terms of my career and personal life. I currently have a reality TV show in progress (Nigerian housewives in Johannesburg South Africa), so I am hoping for the best. I have some more personal goals, but these are the things that I’m focusing on and determined to achieve this year.”

On why she ventured into showbiz, the delectable Laura said: “Growing up I have always wanted to be a public figure, I grew up involved in pageantry, so I got a taste of catwalking, wearing great clothes, dancing and winning awards at a young age. I love the thrill of internal competition”.

Laura Barbie Iv may not have a Foundation of her own, but ceases every opportunity to extend her philanthropy to orphans and less privileges.

“I have adopted and supported The Stacey Fru foundation for a while now. The Stacey Fru Foundation is run by a 13-year old girl. My choice for supporting her work is because as an entertainer, I am a strong supporter of African Children. I believe in the future of our children. Encouraging children to be literate, safe and secure is my major focus,” she added.