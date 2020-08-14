The Oise-Oghaede’s family of Ivbiamarusi Quarters of Avbiosi New Site, Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State wishes to announce the passing of their patriarch, HIGH CHIEF (ENGR.) ROLAND LEONARD ADEBAYO (AKHAMERE) OISE-OGHAEDE on 24th July, 2020.

He was born on 18th of August, 1932 at Ugboru village in Avbiosi Farm Settlement to the family of Late Joshua Odihirin Oise-Oghaede from Ivbiamarusi Quarters; and, Late Eunice Olohikhuni Oise-Oghaede (nee Alufokhai) from Oke New, Ora both in Owan West LGA of Edo State. His father was a notable Cocoa Merchant; and, his mother, a successful trader.

High Chief (Engr) R. L. A. Oise-Oghaede spent his formative years with his parents at Idogun, Ondo State where he attended primary school and the famous Imade College, Owo for his secondary school education.

He attended Yaba Technical Institute (now Yaba College of Technology), Lagos where he successfully completed the then three-year course in the Junior Technical (Engineering) Department from October 1951 to July 1954. He also did his Senior Mechanical Engineering Course between October, 1956 and July, 1958. During this period, he was a 1st Class Scout and Tiger Patrol Leader, Lagos Mainland Troop of the institute. He was also a member of the Yaba Technical Institute`s Unit of the Nigeria Cadet Force affiliated to NAEME (Nigerian Army Electrical and Mechanical Engineers) MARDA Barracks with other prominent past military leaders such as Admiral Adekunle Lawal (who later became the Military Governor of Lagos and Imo States between 1975 – 1977 and, 1977 – 1978 respectively); and, Admiral Augustus Aikhomu (who later became the de facto Vice President of Nigeria from 1986 to 1993 under the then Military Head of State/President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida) amongst others. On his part, High Chief Oise-Oghaede opted to pursue a career in the civil service after the completion of his studies.

He did his Practical Works with the Federal Public Works Department (PWD), Lagos from 1958 to 1959. He later joined the Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) now Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) as an Engineering Assistant in 1960.

He proceeded to head the Engineering Drawing Office for about ten (10) years after which he worked in the External Control Room (now Voice of Nigeria Control Room). He subsequently worked as Senior Technical Officer; Assistant Estate Manager; and, as Principal Technical Officer- Milliken Hill Transmitting Station, Enugu. Thereafter, he supervised the installations of Radio Nigeria, Yola in the then Gongola State (now Adamawa State); and, Radio Nigeria, Bauchi.

In the course of his career, he attended numerous senior management trainings and seminars. He had certificate in Production Supervision and Management from the Department of Management Studies, College of Technology, Yaba, Lagos. He also obtained a certificate in Works Management from the Institution of Works Manager. Furthermore, he attended and obtained a diploma in Transmitter Installation (MN – 50B RADIO TRANSMITTER & ASSOCIATED AUDIO EQUIPMENT/SYSTEM TECHNOLOGY) from HARRIS COMMUNICATIONS AND INFORMATION HANDLING, Quincy, Illinois, USA in1981.

He retired from the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) in 1985 as the Assistant Chief Technical Officer (ACTO). Consequently, he ventured into other engagements to keep himself busy and active. It was during this period that he also served as the Chairman (Lagos Hqr. Annex) of the FRCN Pensioners Association (FRANPA).

After several decades of living in Lagos, he finally relocated to his hometown (Abviosi) in 2010 to take up the traditional stool of “Ohenren” which is peculiar to his family as descendants of Arusi Ebo (one of the founding fathers of Avbiosi); the position he occupied until his transition to glory on 24th July 2020.

High Chief R. L. A. Oise-Oghaede was widely read; highly intelligent; and, articulate. He could hold his own in any conversation. He was versed in the bible and was a custodian of history. He was an avid reader who always kept abreast with happenings around the world. He was unequivocally a “Fountain of Knowledge”.

He was a good father who provided for his family and made sure all his children were educated. He welcomed with open arms all and sundry without bias; and, his home in Lagos was home to all irrespective of creed and tribe.

He was a loving grandfather who was extremely fond of his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Dorcas Aizehilegbe Oise-Oghaede (whom he got married to in 1961), children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Christian Service of Songs and traditional wake will be held in his honour on Friday 21st August, 2020; while interment and other social activities will follow on Saturday 22nd through Monday 24th August, 2020.