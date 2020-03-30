Moshood Adebayo, Lagos

Two of the five discharged coronavirus patients in Lagos have narrated their experiences at the Infectious Disease Centre, (IDC) Yaba Mainland Hospital, Lagos, appealing to government to ensure the protection of medical personnel handling the pandemic disease.

Eight people in total have been discharged from the centre.

The patients, who spoke on condition of anonymity after they were discharged along with three others today, expressed joy and satisfaction over the treatment they received at the centre.

While thanking Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Ministry of Health for their proactiveness, one of the patients, who looked stable and unruffled, remarked: “I came in here on the 15th and after the test showed positive, I was asked to come back the next day. So I was admitted here.”

The patients appealed to the government that the medical workers at the centre should be given life insurance.

“Initially, there were hitches but it later turned out fine. The health workers did fine, all our challenges were attended to. I’m a living witness together with my other colleagues,” the discharged patient, who spoke to the press said.

The coronavirus survivor, who urged Nigerians not to panic, added that the virus can be defeated if it can be detected early enough.

“We can beat it. I want to assure others that this is not their resting place. Encourage yourselves, take your medications and in no distant time you will get out of here,” he said.

“I want to appeal to the Federal Government and Lagos State Government that they should remunerate all those workers who have volunteered to work accordingly, so as to serve as an encouragement to others.

“If they are not here as first responders, many would have died.”

Another patient, who also spoke with journalists said: “I was admitted last Sunday. Initially, there were challenges, the following day, they brought bed, mask and some equipment. Apart from what my colleague said, the workers should be insured. Proper insurance will let people do what they have to do.

He recalled a scenario where the health workers were initially afraid to attend to him “because I tested positive. But they went back and I slept off. I woke up around 3 am. So they deserve life insurance to encourage them to do their job,” he stated.