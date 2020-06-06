Damilola Fatunmise

Mary Oluchi Micheal is one energetic young mother who believes she cannot be stopped by anything. Though an amputee but made herself relevant on instagram as a result of her dance skits. She’s married and blessed with a baby. In this interview, she opened up on her recent miracle; how she got blessed her with the sum of one million naira, her growing up, her challenges and her dream.

Were you born in Lagos or in the East?

I was born and brought up in Lagos. I am from Abia State. I came from a family of six and I am the only girl.

As a child, were your parents there for you at every point of your needs?

Yes, very well, they sure did their very best. My parents have always been there for me through it all.

How are you coping with life?

Life has been fair enough, surviving my ordeals and still thriving, God has been faithful.

How have you been handling life’s challenges coupled with the fact that you have a child and husband to look after?

My husband supports me a lot. He is always there for me, so it makes the whole thing easier.

What was your dream as a child?

As a child, I wanted to be a journalist and a big dancer…..

How did you become so popular on social media?

I would say being real with everything life threw at me brought me this far, looking at what others see as challenges and they didn’t swallow me and my positive thoughts.

On Sunday 31st of May, your status changed from a normal account balance owner to a being a millionaire, how excited are you?

Too excited that words cannot even describe, it was as if heaven opened for my case that day, it’s a day I will never forget.

How did you jump on the promo that Kachi beauty products gave out?

Okay, I have been following their instagram page for a while now, I saw the buy N10,000 hairs for N75,000 promo that was going on, and I said to myself that I must get the hair. So many challenges came that I almost didn’t want to get the hair again but right now, I’m just so glad I did.

Do you think Kachi beauty products gave you this money because of your physical challenge?

No, I would say she saw the willingness to do something outside the box by me being an amputee and decided to be my angel.

What do you plan to do with the N1m?

Before I got the money, my plans were to move into the hair business gradually which I intend saving for but as God would have it, this great opportunity came my way, so I will invest in the same business that made me a millionaire.