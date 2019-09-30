Bunmi Ogunyale

Embattled former Super Eagles’ coach, Samson Siasia is prepared to appeal life ban at the Court of Arbitration (CAS) after his mother regained freedom from kidnappers den on Sunday.

Siasia, SportingSun recalled was banned for match-fixing, by the world football’s governing body FIFA.

He is expected to pay 100,000 Swiss Francs (N36,453,400) by 10 October for his appeal case to be heard at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in the Swiss city of Lausanne.

In a brief chat on Sunday, the gaffer said “Now, it appears I’m asking too much from Nigerians, but I seriously need them in my quest to clear my name in CAS against the ban slammed on me by FIFA.

“True be told, I was not given the opportunity to defend my self before the ban. I strongly believe FIFA didn’t also explore all the options to get across to me.

“So, for me, I still have one more battle to fight after mama’s release. I have to do all I can to be heard at CAS because being in football is the only life that I know.”

Siasia’s mother was released after being kidnapped by gunmen 10 weeks ago.

Mrs. Ogere Siasia, 76 and two others were seized back in July in Bayelsa, Southern Nigeria, where kidnappings for ransom are frequent.

Siasia said he was ‘relieved’ that his mother had been released safely. “It’s been really tough, but I’m pretty relieved that she’s finally released on Sunday.

“I can only thank Nigerians and everyone involved in the safe return of my mother.

It’s the second time in four years that Mrs. Siasia had been kidnapped after she was previously held by gunmen for 12 days, before her release back in November 2015.