With a huge following on her YouTube channel that she started 4 months ago Director Mattmax’s wife, Deola Aina has become the most sought-after beauty guru and social media personality in the country.

She takes her time to share some amazing stories as a music video makeup artist and Nigerian beauty blogger. In this interview with The Sun, Deola Aina talks about her plans for the future and the highs and lows of being in the limelight as well as challenges as a beautician.

What was the inspiration behind starting your YouTube channel?

I have a very special relationship with makeup. For me, it’s so much more than just slapping products on your face. It’s a boost of confidence, an art and a means of self-expression. I wanted to teach other women how to wear makeup and enjoy the amazing intrinsic benefits that it brings.

Where did you get your inspiration from?

I get my inspirations from so many different things: fashion, travel, history, different cultures, plants and nature.

If you weren’t a makeup artist, what else will you do?

I don’t know how to answer this as I have never taken my mind off being a makeup artist. My focus has been constant for most of my life. This is what I was born to do.

How did you feel working with A -list artists? Were your scared, anxious or delighted?

At first, it felt like I was dreaming doing makeup on artistes I grew up to see mostly on TV only, and now sitting on my chair for me to do my magic on them before they hit the stage or music video set. Words couldn’t express how honored I felt. To my amazement, some of them would say jokingly they won’t go on stage, if I will not make them up. Of a truth, it’s amazing and this has strengthened my courage over time, knowing fully well how my works is appreciated even among the A-list artists. It’s really a dream come through.

We noticed through your Instagram that you are now a photographer. What prompted you to learn photography?

I never thought I would someday know how to take good professional photos, edit not to talk of retouching. One thing they say, leads to something. I’ve always admired the works of some creative photographers and I’ve always wanted a collaboration with them, they were always ready for us to work but time was a huge barrier for us. Most times I’m on a set of music video or on a trip and for them too. I really wanted this but the timing wasn’t just working for us both; because most of the dates they picked were not available on my side. So, I said to myself that I was going to learn photography and I went for it. I read lot of photography tips and tutorials and even got myself one of the best photographer as my personal tutor.

How do you deal with trolls and cyber-bullying?

I struggled with this for a long time, especially when I first got married to my husband Director Mattmax and still do from time to time. It’s very difficult to ignore a hateful comment even in a sea of positive ones. However, a few things help me cope, one of them being the realisation that trolls are people who are not happy about their own lives and, therefore, try to bring other people down. Happy people raise others up rather than tear them down. So hateful comments have absolutely nothing to do with me and everything to do with the person leaving it.

How can girls achieve a look that’s both cool and parents friendly?

You don’t have to go overboard! Try those fun colored eyeliners, but keep the line skinny and close to the lash line. Try that fun, bright lip, but do it as a pretty sheer gloss. Balance is also so important, and something that a girl is never too young to learn about. What I mean by that is, if you do a smokier, or heavier eye, do a nude lip. If you’re doing a bold lip, go for a lighter eye.

What are your hobbies or non work

related activities?

I love cooking, I also love to take a walk with my husband Director Mattmax and our dog Lucky. My husband and I love to travel and explore new places. I enjoy reading books, watching movies, writing and I’m also a lover of wine.

Are there any trends that you absolutely love or would love to see brides leave behind?

I love that brides are going back to more colour on the lip. It got to be way too nude there for a while, so I love seeing the red, pink and berry shades coming back. The one trend that I would love to see left behind for makeup across the board is the harsh contouring! Just don’t do it ladies!!

Is your Husband, Director MattMax, a supporter of your brand?

Yes my husband is my no 1 cheerleader and he’s 100% supporter of my brand.



Do your train people and how many people have your trained over the years?

Aside from working on music video set, concert and commercials. What I love doing more and specialize in is training people and I have trained over 5,000 students through various platforms: master class, monthly class, one on one class and brush up classes in almost every major city in Nigeria.

What’s your most challenging project?

I will say it’s on Music video set when they brought 20 models and expected me to do a magic in 1hour before the shoot commenced.

Can you name some of your clients and some notable jobs you have done?

Some of my clients include Director Mattmax (official makeup artist) Clarence Peters, Adasa Cookey, Aje Films, Unlimited La, Moe Musa, Sesan Ogunro, Patrick Elis, Mex Films,

Detol Nigeria, Tecno Mobile, Hennessy, Elise Claire Cosmetics New York, Dstv, The Slay Network USA, Stanbic IBTC, Globalcom Nigeria, Guinness, Ay Live, Vita Foam, Ovation Carol, Dynamics Award, Koko Concert, Ovation Magazine, Tush Magazine and more.

Over the years I’ve done a lot of notable jobs with the clients I mentioned earlier because through them I’ve been able to work with different celebrities and CEO’s of companies like Dstv Chairman, Waje, Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade, Seyi Shey, Omawunmi, Dbanj, Burna Boy, Davido, Wizkid, Tekno, Chindima, Weird MC, Genevieve Nnaji, Emma Nyra, Olamide, Timaya, Vector, Terry G and lots more.

What’s the most important beauty advice that you can give to women?

Invest in your mind, body and soul. Shoes come and go, but your skin needs more than a yearly check-up. Invest in a good regular facial and nurture yourself with massages and quiet rest from time to time.

Explain to me how do I contour my face?

Contouring seems like a daunting task if you’ve never done it. The reality is it’s easier than you may think. The simplest way to understand contouring is to know what works for your face shape and imagine a light over your head. The areas of the face that the light will illuminate are the highlights and the areas cast in shadows are the contours. Finding the right products is easy, and may already be in your makeup collection. Use a foundation or concealer one shade darker than your skintone and bronzer can also do the trick.

Suppose I have 5 minutes to do my makeup, what can I do that would make the most difference?

A little concealer under the eyes and a blush is the easiest way to look more awake and bright-eyed. Or sunglasses, blush and a bright lip always do the trick.

What’s next for you? What should we be expecting from Deola Aina?

I’m presently writing a book. I’ve also been working on my Cosmetics line; Deola Aina Cosmetics. Since 2017 when I announced to my followers on my social media and I’ll definitely be launching it this year by God’s grace. It took me so much time because I want to come out with the best for everyone. So what’s next for me is my Cosmetics line, my fashion line (I don’t want to talk much that about for now), then my non profit organization Deola Aina Cares; where I’ll be teaching teenagers abour makeup for free and equip them in my own little way. My foundation will also be supporting kids by providing them some essential materials for schools.