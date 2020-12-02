From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has said criticised the Buhari administration, saying ‘under this administration, life has lost its value,’ citing a rising crime wave and the general trend of insecurity particularly in the North.

NEF Director, Publicity and Advocacy, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, said in a statement that the recent beheading of 43 farmers in Borno State would lead to severe famine because farmers have deserted their farmlands.

Baba-Ahmed contented that the remarks made by the Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, that the slaughtered farmers did not receive clearance from security personnel ‘merely expose the misleading claims that our military had secured vast territories from the insurgency.’

He continued: ‘We have consistently drawn attention to lack of political will to fight the Boko Haram insurgency and other threats such as banditry, rustling and kidnapping.

‘We had offered suggestions on how the security infrastructure could be improved and leadership of the military could be made more effective.

‘Obviously, along with advice and concerns from many other Nigerians, these have made no impression on President Muhammadu Buhari.

‘These particular killings have been greeted by the most insensitive response by spokespersons of the President.

‘The lame excuse that farmers had not sought permission from the military to harvest produce merely expose the misleading claims that our military had secured vast territories from the insurgency.

‘These killings and the reality they expose will make relocation of citizens and resumption of economic activities a lot more difficult to achieve even for leadership that attaches priority them, and this administration does not.

‘Elsewhere in many parts of the North, many farming communities have not been allowed by bandits and kidnappers to plant crops. Those who did are being prevented from harvesting by these same criminals.

‘The prospects for famine are real in the face of limited production of food in many of our communities.

‘Under this administration, life has lost its value, and more and more citizens are coming under the influence of criminals.

‘We do not see any evidence of a willingness on the part of President Buhari to honour his oath to provide security over Nigerians.

‘In civilized nations, leaders who fail so spectacularly to provide security will do the honourable thing and resign.’