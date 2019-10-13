Gilbert Ekezie

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, His Grace, Most Rev Dr Alfred Adewale Martins has said that the insecurity in the country has made more precarious for the people.

He stated this at a priestly ordination held recently at St Jude’s Catholic Church Mafoluku, Oshodi Lagos.

Martins said there are still many instances of killings as a result of banditry, kidnapping, assassination, armed robbery, reckless use of force by security agencies, lynching, and lately, an upsurge in the cases of suicide, even among the youths.

Martins also observed that clashes between herdsmen and communities, and the activities of Boko Haram insurgents, have continued to claim lives of innocent people.

Marti acknowledged efforts being made by the government to fight insecurity in the land, but emphasized that a lot more, still needed to be done in the area of ensuring security in the country. “We pray for the peaceful repose of the victims and sympathize with the bereaved families. We reiterate that without adequate security of lives and property, there can be no stability and enabling environment for meaningful development.”

The Catholic bishop urged the government at all levels to provide the enabling environment that would make it possible for both the government and private sector to create job opportunities for the teeming youth population, as that would certainly minimize the menace of insecurity in the land.

“We also urge the government and security agencies to do all they can to secure the immediate release of Leah Sharibu, the remaining Chibok girls and all others still in captivity. We thank God for making it possible for our country to continue to exist as a sovereign nation. Yet, much effort is required from both government and the citizens in order to have a nation in which everyone, irrespective of differences tribe or religion or political affiliation, will have a sense of belonging.”