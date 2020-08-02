Chinenye Anuforo

Further to the launch of a new bottle, Life Lager Beer yesterday officially unveiled the lighting of the popular Niger Bridge.

The ground breaking ceremony was the climax of its re-launch activities. The event had in attendance the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, who referred to the initiative as a progressive one and used the opportunity to encourage everyone to keep following the right precautions to stay safe.

Sales Director, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Uche Unigwe, said the choice of the Niger Bridge was a testament to the brand’s attachment to its southeastern roots, adding that it remained unapologetic about demonstrating its belief in the industrious nature of the people and their steady drive for progress.