From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises-Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), an International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) project, yesterday, said it has trained 1,033 incubatees out of the 4,250 targeted in Edo State in various agribusinesses since the initiative came on board in 2020.

Jude Ekpu, Edo State coordinator of the project, disclosed this at an engagement session with media stakeholders in Benin City.

Ekpu said the project was conceived to address poverty, boost food security, create jobs for youths and women in rural communities through agribusiness development on a sustainable basis.

Ekpu, represented by Benedict Akhamie, communication officer, Edo State LIFE-ND, said that the project adopted an incubation model of training wherein youth and women learn under the tutelage of experienced agribusiness owners.

He added that 116 trainers were engaged to train the beneficiaries on four priority commodities namely cassava, rice, poultry and fishery.

The state coordinator said the capacities of the participants were developed on record and book-keeping, agricultural entrepreneurship, agricultural enterprise development, food and nutrition, environment and climate change.

He noted that the target beneficiaries were unemployed and under-employed youth who are between 18 and 35 years as well as unemployed women who are heads of household.

He further explained that the project, which is designed by the Federal Government, IFAD and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), operates in nine states within the Niger Delta region and was planned to be implemented over a period of 12 years with a financing gap of six years in the first instance and additional six years to be financed by other partners or an additional IFAD loan.

According to him, the Edo State coordinating office of the LIFE-ND project implementation started in July 2020 in Edo, and, within two years, the beneficiaries were paid monthly stipends, seed capital and working capital to incubatees to set up their independent businesses.

“The goal of the LIFE-ND project is the transformation of the rural economy in which all the rural population can derive prosperity and equal benefit.

” The project has as its

development objective to enhance income, food security and job creation for rural youth, women and the vulnerable through agribusiness development.

“The project is implemented in 10 Local Government Areas (LGAs) per state and 10 communities in each local government areas, giving a total of 100 communities in Edo State alone.

“The participating Local Government Areas to be Akoko Edo, Esan North-East, Esan South-West, Esan West, Etsako Central, Ikpoba Okha, Orhionmwon, Ovia North-East, Owan West and Uhunmwonde,” Ekpu said.

Efosa Osifo and Frank Omo Edobor who were some of the beneficiaries of the project, thanked LIFE-ND for the empowerment programme noting that they are now employers of labour.