Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has encouraged Nigerians to seek happiness through sacrifices that touch lives of citizens, especially supporting investments in education.

Obi stated this while speaking to students of St. Mary’s Prestigious College, Awka. He said leaders should look inwards, reduce the cost of governance, and plough back the extra money into education for the good of society.

Obi, a former vice presidential aspirant of the PDP, described education a priceless endeavour, bemoaned the poor strata of infrastructure in some schools owing to neglect or not being accorded priority in the scheme of development by government. Obi said education would always push back the frontiers of ignorance and barbarism and that it gave people the opportunity to conquer the world. He said the rate of poverty among nations was always proportionate to their educational growth.