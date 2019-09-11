World-class host of the biggest freestyle football tournament in Africa, Feet ‘N’ Tricks International Limited, has added Africa’s leading furniture company, Lifemate Furniture Limited, as sponsor for its final stage of the 2019 African Freestyle Football championship.

The event, which is set to take place on Friday and Saturday, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, is going to be one of its kind, with esteemed guests from different parts of the world coming together to celebrate the beauty of Freestyle Football.

Feet ‘N’ Tricks is committed to building awareness on freestyle football – a globally recognised sport – in Africa, while simultaneously discovering and nurturing exceptional talents. The freestyle competition made its debut in 2017, and has since provided amazing opportunities to its participants.

Lifemate Nigeria Limited is a multinational furniture company that engages in six large production categories spanning home furniture, office furniture, kitchen cabinets, etc.

The spokesperson, Lifemate Nigeria Limited on the sponsorship said: “There’s an incredibly strong alignment between our organisation and Feet ‘N’ Tricks’ commitments to promoting high-impact sports activities throughout Africa, and the world at large.