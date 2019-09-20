Maduka Nweke

The Managing Director, Lifepage Group, Mr. Oladipupo Clement, has said that the firm has initiated a scheme that will provide one million homes to Nigerians in order to reduce the acute housing shortage in the country. Clement said that the Million Homes initiative is a project-focused and real estate crowd funding platform that allows subscribers to make gains in cash and/or assets while the capital sum is still intact.

According to him, it is an initiative of LIFEPAGE Group, a Real Estate Development Company with a goal to build one million homes by 2041. “To this end, we are offering subscribers the opportunity to partake in secured Real Estate Developments, and make gains and benefits never heard of before. Million Homes guaranteed, secured, and transparent in all transactions. We have built a robust and user friendly App that will drive this programme called “Million Homes” which is available on both Google play store and Apple store. With our team of experienced professionals involved in this project, our highly trained field force and unbeatable strategy, invested fund will be safely and fully returned within the agreed time along with the returns on investment guaranteed,”he noted.

Clement stated that the initiative has three product categories that include, Olive Property Development Programme, Abuja Property Development Programmme and Lekki Property Development Programmes.

He explained that the Olive Property Development Programme is a project-focused and guaranteed investment property scheme which is launched under the “Million Homes” Project. Olive PDP is in two categories. “The first allows an investor recoup his/her principal investment in 2 years and get a plot of land worth more than the invested sum (within 60 days of close of the offer period). In a nutshell, this platform helps investors guarantee their capital while earning returns in asset. The second allows an investor recoup his/her principal investment and get 20 per cent guaranteed cash returns (in 1 year). This category gives investors opportunity to earn returns in cash.

“The Abuja Property Development Programme is a project-focused and guaranteed investment property scheme which is launched under the “Million Homes” Project. This programme allows an investor recoup his/her principal investment, get 30 per cent guaranteed cash returns (in 3 years) and a plot of land worth more than the invested sum (within 90 days of close of the offer period).