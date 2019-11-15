Wife of former Minister of State for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Chuka Odom, Chief Adaku Odom, will tomorrow in Abuja unveil her Lifestyle Mall.

Located in the serene neighbourhood of Jabi , close to the Jabi Lake Shoprite Mall, the event will be graced by who is who from diverse callings.

The commissioning of the three-storey building office complex will be performed by former Minister of Power, Prof. Bart Nnaji.

The edifice houses the Lifestyle DryCleaning and Laundry Services, Rex Pacem Law Firm and several other high-profile businesses.

In a statement by Odom’s Media Aide, Toni Akuneme, the ceremony which will play host to friends, customers and well-wishers of Lifestyle Group be attended strictly by invitation .