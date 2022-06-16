From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Tragedy struck the Obilubi Obazu Mbieri in Mbaitoli council area of Imo state yesterday when lightening struck dead Miss Chiamaka Obodo , 20 year old, and a first year student of the Imo State University.

Daily Sun gathered that the late Chiamaka, was reportedly making calls with her handset when she struck by the lightening.

All efforts to revive her was unsuccessful as she was already dead. Her body have been deposited at the morgue.

A reliable from the community who does not want his name mentioned said that the late undergraduate was killed by the lightening from the thunder as a result of the heavy rain of Wednesday.

” It rained heavily yesterday with heavy thunder and lightening ,but unfortunately miss Chiamaka was struck by lightening while she was said to be making calls in their family home. We did all that we could to revive her but she had already died” .

He added , ” the entire community is right now in mourning over the tragic loss by the Obodo family “.

